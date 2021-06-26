OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A fire decimated an Overland Park home Friday night, leaving charred remains but injuring no one.
Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood responded at 8:30 p.m. to the single-family, two-story house on Grandview Street near 126th Terrace. Arriving cres saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home, and everyone inside had made it out safely, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
A family of six, including two adults and four children, were displaced by the fire. None of them were hurt, and they are staying with friends.
Crews knocked down the fire in about an hour, then turned their attention to hotspots.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, but the family reported using a grill in the backyard and later finding a fire on the back deck. They called 911 and evacuated.
