OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A family of two adults and two children are safe after escaping an early morning house fire Saturday in Overland Park.
Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to West 162nd Street and Juniper Street in response to the house fire call. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed, and they worked to put out the flames, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
It took about an hour-and-a-half to put the fire entirely out, and the home sustained significant damage.
No one was injured, because the family inside had been woken up by the smoke alarms and escaped the home. They are staying with neighbors until they can find temporary lodgings, according to the fire department.
The department said this instance shows the importance of working smoke alarms, which may have saved this family's lives.
