KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The second suspect in the October mass shooting at a bar in KCK is now in custody, which is a huge relief for the folks who still work at Tequila KC and for the many family members and friends of the four victims.
Hugo Villanueva-Morales was arrested in Mexico and is now in federal custody.
He was arrested in the state of Michoacán, which is in South Mexico on the Pacific coast. Michoacán state police made the arrest.
Kansas City, Kansas, police are not releasing any more details about it at this time.
Police searched two homes in October looking for Villanueva-Morales but had no luck. Court documents unsealed this week reveal he left the KC area shortly after the shooting. Law enforcement determined he got a bus in Kansas City to travel to Dallas. The bus was set to arrive in Texas at 8 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Dallas police were sent to wait for him at the bus stop but arrived 15 minutes too late.
Law enforcement won’t say when he will be back in KC to face a judge.
Despite that, employees who spoke to KCTV5 News at the bar are all relieved that justice can now be served.
“Thankful and blessed that he has been caught,” said George Martinez, a barback at Tequila KC. “We don’t have to worry about him coming back and doing it again.”
Javier Alatorre, the other suspect in this case, was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, just hours after shooting happened.
Both suspects claimed to be involved in gangs with ties to Mexican cartels.
The bar opened for business three weeks after the shooting, but only now do employees feel they can start to truly move on.
All of the employees who were working the night of the shooting still work at the bar.
Jose Valdez was working behind the bar on Oct. 6. He told Villanueva-Morales to leave earlier in the night. He came back later with Alatorre and the two men opened fire.
“I relive that every time I go in the bar, you know?” Valdez said. “With him still in the streets, I was nervous, constantly looking at the door. 'Who’s coming in?' You know?”
Valdez got word on Wednesday night that Villanueva-Morales had been arrested in Mexico.
“I hope they both get the death penalty,” he said of both suspects. “They deserve that.”
Martinez also acknowledged it was hard to come back.
“At first it was kind of an eerie feeling, but little by little, life goes on,” he said.
With justice set to take its course, both men hope the community can heal. However, nothing can bring back the friends they lost.
On Thursday evening, there were four candles lit at the corner in memoriam of the four victims who died inside the bar.
