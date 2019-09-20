KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – Incidents of alleged racial harassment are intensifying in the Kearney School District according to the family of a boy being targeted.
The boy’s family sat down with KCTV5 News to bring awareness to what they are calling blatant racism within the school district. They said their hope is to raise awareness and educate members of the school district and community.
“I can't see my kids have to go through this. This is not right, and I'm like, if I'm going to stand out on a limb…I'm going to stand out on one for them,” Lakeshia, the mother of the boy, said.
The latest incident occurred the week of Sept. 9 and sparked a response from the school district. The district sent a letter home to parents warning of a video making the rounds on Snapchat.
In the video, a student repeatedly uses the N-word and specifically calls Kymon, a sophomore at Kearney High School, the N-word as well.
Kymon’s family said the video is an example of the culture of racism that exists in the community and school. Kymon’s parents have made the decision to pull him out of school.
Kymon said this is not the first racist incident he experienced. He said there have been multiple. The family provided KCTV5 News with nearly a dozen examples.
“Getting on the bus to go home and having people chant the N-word…saying ‘F the N-word,’…going to lunch and having the stereotypical black people foods like watermelon or Cheetos thrown at our table,” Kymon said as he listed off his experiences.
Kymon’s mom said they’ve made efforts with the school to help improve diversity education. The school brought in speakers and held break-out sessions in early 2018 according to the family.
The family told KCTV5 News the incidents continue to this day.
One example is an Instagram message to Kymon too vulgar to repeat word for word.
The video was the tipping point for the family. They said they’ve tried to stay silent, but the incidents need brought to light.
Kymon’s sister, Kyla, said she has also been discriminated against.
“It started around my freshman year,” she explained. “I was walking up to receive an award for being class president and some kids stood up in their confederate flags and yelled the N-word.”
The family said their children grew up in the Kearney school district, attending classes in the district since kindergarten. They told KCTV5 News they have loved the education the kids have received and never experienced such hate and insensitivity until their children entered high school.
Lakeshia told KCTV5 News she has never experienced such blatant hatred in her whole life.
“It did catch us off guard,” she said. “I have never been called the N-word, so this is different.”
Lakeshia said a lack of education on racial inclusivity and social media are to blame, adding that she thinks racists are hiding behind screens.
“The individual knew nothing’s going to happen, and the school had played a part in that,” she said.
For Lakeshia and her husband Kyle, racial diversity is not only an important topic in their house, it’s a topic that’s celebrated. Kyle is white, and together the message and example they’ve always set for their kids is one of acceptance.
“Initially in the early years of our relationship, I’d say, ‘I don’t see color,’ not understanding how people have so much hate,” Kyle told KCTV5 News.
“I know people at my job question me. I know our church may question us, but I can't see my kids have to go through this. This is not right,” Lakeshia said.
Kyla has started a group at school to preach inclusiveness and celebrate diversity and differences among students. She calls it KIND.
“I’m not wanting others to walk through Kearney High School and feel the way I do,” she said.
According to records KCTV5 News requested from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Kearney employed 261 teachers in the 2018-19 school year. None of those teachers were black.
The records show that 3,458 students attended the school district that same year, 34 of which were black. That’s just shy of 1%.
Since 2017 Lakeshia’s kept her own documents full of racial bullying incidents and communication with the district. She said she approached the school board in 2017 saying diversity education needed to be improved.
She said the school brought in a trainer to educate staff and students, adding that community break-out sessions also took place.
But Lakeshia says now, it’s almost 2020 and the issues still seem to remain.
“You still have children of color like my kids who are suffering in silence, still getting harassed,” she told KCTV5 News.
The family is requesting that the school develop stricter policies and consequences for racism. They also want the school’s anti-bullying policy revised to reflect language about racial bullying and cyberbullying.
“That’s the change that has not been made. It’s not okay. It’s not just the N-word,” Lakeshia explained. “Every parent has an obligation to have the conversation with their children.”
The family also said they’ve chosen to speak out now to help protect other black students from experiencing such hate in the future.
KCTV5 News has interacted extensively with the Kearney School District, asking about their policies moving forward, the consequences for students involved and any improvements or changes they plan to make to the language of their bullying policies.
While they did not directly address what the consequences will be for students involved, if any, the district says they will continue to introduce training and programs in the future.
In the school’s letter sent to parents last week, superintendent Dr. Bill Nicely said, in part, “I am saddened by this recent incident because although we have taken steps in the right direction, we still have work to do in our school and community.”
Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue also provided KCTV5 with a statement.
“As Mayor of Kearney, I’m saddened to hear about this incident. The City of Kearney stands with Kearney School District's efforts to bring the community together and raise awareness on diversity. Our community will not tolerate discrimination of any kind. I have already been in discussion with Superintendent Dr. Nicely and look forward to working with community leaders and students to continue to raise awareness and promote education on diversity in Kearney.”
