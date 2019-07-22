KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Illegal immigrants across the country are anxious with the threat of deportation and the widespread of federal raids. Kansas City was not listed as a city targeted in the proposed ICE raids, but one family in the area was ripped apart Monday.
It started out as a normal day for the family that lives at Harvard Court Apartments but ended with their family being split apart all while their young children watched in fear.
“It was like something you saw on a movie, like you never thought it was going to happen,” Cheyenne Hoyt, Partner Arrested by ICE, said.
Hoyt and her partner, who she asked not to be named, were headed to the hospital with their six-month-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Before they could leave, ICE agents blocked in their car.
They tried to take her partner into custody. She and her children are U.S. citizens, but he isn’t.
“He was deported back in 2010,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt said he spent three months in Mexico before coming back to the U.S. and was working to become a citizen.
The couple asked the agents to see a warrant which she said they never showed. Attorney Michael Sharma-Crawford, who is not handling this case, said that is not illegal.
“Regulations and the statues to arrest without a warrant,” Crawford said.
After about 22-minutes, ICE agents broke their car window, pulled the man out, and arrested him.
“He was scared because the kids were in the car,” Hoyt continued. “My kid’s safety didn’t matter, nothing mattered to them.”
The Kansas City Police Department sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, that they back up officers to ensure safety.
“When called, they will respond to back up an officer in this capacity to ensure safety and the safety of those around the incident. Many times, other officers/agents may be by themselves and find themselves in the situation where they need assistance. That was the case in this response today.”
KCTV5 News spoke with ICE’s public affairs office and they said they’ll be putting out a statement later on Monday.
“I just want him to come home, I don’t know what to do without him,” Hoyt said.
