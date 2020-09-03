KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman is questioning if her Amazon package mix-up was intentional.
The Force family ordered some flags for their new flagpole but didn’t get what they were expecting.
The Forces wanted a Black Lives Matter flag to hang up. When their order arrived, they received a red, white, and blue flag that said: “TRUMP - 2020 - KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”
Neighbors proudly display flags and signs in their neighborhood off of 39th Street.
New to the block, Kayla Force and her husband were hoping to join in.
“By showcasing a flag at our home, shows our street, our neighborhood that we are in support of the movement,” she said.
They wanted a Black Lives Matter flag, which would have been black in color.
“It was folded up and I could immediately tell that it was not a Black Lives Matter flag,” she recalled.
The Americana colors were a red flag, to use a term.
“Just felt disappointed and frustrated,” she said. “It was used as an opportunity to possibly make a joke or make fun of the movement and, obviously, not deliver what I gave my money to.”
Amazon referred her to its return policy and the seller sent her a response. They said the flag swap has happened before and think someone is trying to ruin their business.
We looked through the seller’s profile and they don’t sell Donald Trump flags.
Kayla Force said the mix-up isn’t a fluke.
“I think it was intentional, yeah,” she said. “Some people aren’t taking or don’t view the Black Lives Matter movement as important or are taking it as a joke.”
Kayla said she believes the seller but wants to find out why this happened and where.
KCTV5News reached out to Amazon for a response and haven’t head back.
The seller is sending a new flag to the Forces.
As for the one they received, they said it is going in the trash.
