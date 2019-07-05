190705 KCPD Missing Person - Mack Jones

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police and family of a Kansas City performers are continuing to search for the man after he was last seen earlier this week.

The family of 30-year-old Mack Jones, who performs under the name Smacc Turner, said he was last seen in the area of Bannister Road and Cleveland Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

Jones’ family told KCTV5 News that Jones said he told his wife he was running out on an errand and would be right back but never returned home. Family members said this was very usual and out of character for Jones.

The family spent time Thursday morning searching a wooded area near 98th and Holmes, where they said they got the last location ping from his phone from a tracking app.

Jones is described as a black man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 225 pounds.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the location of Mack Jones to please call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

