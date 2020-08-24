KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - We’ve told you about how murders are hard to solve without good leads from witnesses. But the murder of Louis Davis Jr. last month that police think was an attempted robbery has yielded not a single tip. Nothing.

“He was a soft-spoken person,” Louis Davis Jr.’s brother Reggie Davis said.

Louis Davis Jr.’s brother and son say he was so low key that he didn’t pose for pictures much.

“All he wanted to do is just relax and watch his sports,” Louis Davis Jr.’s son Louis Davis III said.

He was an over-the-road trucker then switched to local deliveries to care for his aging parents until they died. His son rode with him often until he got his own trucking career.

“I always remember I wanted to do that because my dad did,” Davis III said.

It was more than a month ago when police found Davis dead in the street next to his car at 40th and Jackson at 1:30 a.m. He was less than a mile from his home.

The initial police investigation indicated the murder stemmed from an attempted robbery, which is hard for his family to fathom.

“If it was that, he’s not going to fight you for it. He’s going to give it up,” Reggie said.

“My dad didn’t deserve it because he wasn’t that type of person that was confrontational,” Davis III said.

Not getting enough evidence to solve a case is sadly common, but zero tips is unusual enough that the Crime Commission is giving his case special attention.

“That’s the tough thing. Not knowing what happened and why,” Reggie said.

Until someone pipes up, all they can do is wait.

“Stay busy and keep praying and hopefully we’ll get some closure,” Davis III said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading our NEW mobile app, P3TIPS, on Google Play or the Apple iOS stores for FREE.

Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $25,000.00 in reward money.

All information is anonymous.