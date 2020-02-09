LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Massive flames were caught on camera as a fire tore through a Lee's Summit music school overnight.
The video, which was captured by a viewer, shows flames shooting into the night sky shortly after the fire broke out around 2:30 Sunday morning. Between the flames and collapse of the roof, there’s little left to salvage.
Later in the day, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar spoke to the owners who lost it all and are still deciding how to start over.
The cause of the fire is still unclear right now. The building and all its contents are a total loss. However, Deana and Brad Haines said they still have their love for music and that they will continue to spread it.
In front of the charred remains of Shining Light Music, a crowd gathered the evening after the fire in sorrow and hope.
“My husband and I have a philosophy that we’ve never owned this ourselves, anyway,” Deana said. “It belongs to God and He has always been in front of us. He knew this was going to happen and He knows what’s going to happen tomorrow and we will come out of this stronger than we were before.”
Deana started teaching piano lessons almost 50 years ago. Slowly the hobby turned into a full-on business, serving about 500 students weekly.
“We have kids from age 1 to 80-something in this facility,” she said.
Plus, they employ musicians from every style and genre.
“My concern immediately, and still, is that we have 50 people who count on a paycheck that work with us or for us,” she said. “I want to make sure that they are able that they are able to sustain their livelihoods.”
Four brand new studios had just been renovated in the basement of the building and were set to be unveiled tomorrow.
The Haines’ do not own the building, just the hundreds of instruments and equipment inside worth a substantial amount of money.
“Probably in the neighborhood of half a million,” Brad estimated. “Including a brand new $55,000 grand piano that was on our stage.”
They do have insurance, so they’re not asking for money. Instead, just prayers and continued to support for music education.
“We wanted to do it for the love of music, not the profit,” Brad said. “We didn’t start out to make a profit and, in fact, we haven’t. This was supposed to be the first year we really turned a profit.”
There will be a meeting tomorrow on Monday for employees and music teachers to figure out how to move forward until they have a new studio facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.