GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) – It’s the final resting place for thousands of American heroes who fought bravely in defense of our freedoms, but one local woman says the military cemetery where her dad is buried is far from an honor.
Swan Lake Cemetery on Valor Drive in Grain Valley is supposed to be a peaceful resting place for military members and their families, but Pamela Jones describes the conditions as disrespectful and said she is making plans to move the remains of her father out of the cemetery.
Jones’ father, Raymond Whitaker, was a Marine Corp veteran, a former Independence police officer and a loving husband and father. Whitaker chose his spot in the cemetery as his resting place before he died.
Whitaker’s wife Beverly said she planned on being laid to rest next to her husband after she died, now questions that plan.
“I mean, I want to be with my husband, but then I don’t want to be out here in this condition and knowing what he must think…” she told KCTV5 News. “It just breaks my heart to come out here…”
Damage and disrepair are visible throughout the cemetery. Many headstones are missing vases that were in them at one time, and the ground covering many of the graves is in very rough shape after being covered by floodwaters.
“We would come out and gravestones were sinking, tilting, broken,” Jones said. “Then we started seeing holes in the ground, you could look down and see a crypt kind of like my dad’s right now.”
Seeing the current state of many of the graves, Jones said she is willing to do whatever it takes to honor her father and mother, even if it meant changing where they would spend eternity.
“My mother is supposed to be at peace here, as well, with my father, when that time comes,” she explained. “And I don’t even want that. I’m willing to pay whatever it takes to have my dad moved and my mother and father put somewhere where they can truly rest in peace.”
The cemetery is privately owned, but the military does pay for a lot of the burials and headstones. KCTV5 News spoke to owner Dustin Ballard over the phone, and Ballard said he’s trying to get this mess cleaned up as soon as possible. Ballard also said maintenance is a constant issue at the cemetery since it’s done mostly by volunteers.
Despite the challenges faced by the cemetery, Raymond Whitaker’s family wants something done, saying he was a giver and a very generous and loving man who, like thousands of others buried at the site, served his country well.
