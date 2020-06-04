KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City photographer was shot and killed after Sunday night’s protests. Police said he was shot by three men during a robbery at Warwick Boulevard and E. 46th Street, about two blocks from where demonstrators were at.
"(George Floyd) should have never died,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Thursday. “It wasn't right. It wasn't right for a retired police officer in St. Louis to die the other night. It wasn't right for the photographer to lose his life in Kansas City after a protest while he's picking up his children.”
Now, the family of Marvin Francois is wanting him to be remembered for who he was.
His mother Julie and his father live in Albuquerque.
She said Marvin loved photography, was a software engineer, and fiercely loved his family.
“I was ready to go to sleep, but something in my mind told me to not go to sleep until dad comes back home,” said Jayden Francois, Marvin’s son.
Jayden, 18, said the night he found out about his father’s murder was the longest night of his life. It was a day that began with Marvin capturing photos in the back of the protest lines.
“He was so passionate about what was happening in America,” Jayden said. “He felt so frustrated about how this was where we were. He wanted to capture not the hate and the resentment, but the love.”
Marvin grew up as an Army brat, living in both Germany and all over the U.S. Later, Marvin served in the Army himself.
“He would always stand up for the National Anthem and salute, but when it came time to be represented in any fashion, he wouldn’t take it,” Jayden said.
He was a humble man and, according to his son, also eccentric.
“He was so funny,” Jayden said. “He loved just to live his life and spent every moment either helping us or helping someone and being proud of it. And, being proud of us.”
The 50-year-old father of four was a keen reader and enjoyed conversations from philosophy to politics to the meaning of life.
“Oh, he loved computers and technology,” his son said. “He loved science. He loved knowledge.”
Like his father, Jayden too loves science. As a recent high school graduate, he hopes to attend Mizzou and someday become an astrophysicist.
“My dad from early on instilled in me that I should go into a science,” he said.
While he is heartbroken over his father’s death, he said he knows he lived a happy life.
He said, “To love and know my dad so early on, I’m first of all just glad he was in my life to begin with. Second of all, to have such a unique man. He was one in seven million. No one was like him.”
Police said they have witnesses but need the public’s help to find those that did this.
Also, the family said Marvin’s phone went missing that night and are requesting anyone who knows where it is to get it back to them.
