GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Friends and family gathered at John Anderson Park to honor the late Ryan Stokes on Saturday.
It’s now the 7th year in a row for the memorial. Tonight was different however, as they added a rally to their cause.
It is a current call for justice that’s been strengthened in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“What happened to him will continue to happen unless we say enough is enough,” one speaker said.
This year, Stokes’ mother Narene said she hopes the protests have elevated her chances to find justice for her son.
“I never really rallied for Ryan,” she said. “I only just did the memorial”.
“I want to see if this talking out or talking loud will do something,” she said.
Several speakers, the Marching Cobras drill team, and multiple social justice organizations joined Stokes’ family and friends. His daughter, who was only just two at the time of his death, also spoke.
“Thanks for coming to support my dad,” she said.
It was all in an effort to keep the fight going.
“We can continue to protest, and we have to protest. But beloved, we have to be strategic because if not, justice is not going to be met,” another speaker said.
In February, federal court ruled the shooting of Ryan Stokes was “reasonable” and granted the KCPD officer immunity.
Stokes' family said they won’t stop searching for answers.
