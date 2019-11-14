KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The family of a Kansas City man who is now in a coma after being hit while walking on a sidewalk at 17th and Kensington on Sunday is searching for answers on who the driver was.
A woman was also hit and injured. Plus, the man’s dog was killed as a result of the accident.
According to police, they don’t have a definite vehicle description and are leaning on the public for answers.
Jacob Covington, a 28-year-old father of three, his friend and his dog were walking right along this sidewalk when they were hit.
Police said that car left the scene, but lost one of its front corner headlights.
“We just want answers,” Covington’s family said. “We just want to know who did this, and why.”
Amanda Covington is the sister of Jacob Covington. She said the accident happened after the Chiefs game.
“At first we didn’t want to believe it,” she said. “It’s just devastating. You know, we’re driving here and you get the phone call from your mom and she says that Jake’s got a brain injury and he’s in immediate surgery.”
Covington said her brothers dog, Cow, died as a result of the accident.
“He loves that dog,” she said. “He took him everywhere with him. We had to bury the dog. Jake is going to be heartbroken when he wakes up.”
Now, as the family spends their days sitting by Covington’s hospital bedside, they ask for the person who did it to come forward.
“How you could drive away and not look back,” Covington said. “What would make you… You know he’s hurt and you know it’s a critical accident and how you can’t just turn yourself in? Please just turn yourself in.”
The family doesn’t know much about the woman who was with Covington and was also hit. They say she was a new friend. They said she’s been released from the hospital, but they are not in contact with her.
