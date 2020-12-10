INDEPENDENCE, MO — The family of a man shot and killed in Independence last week is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for his death.
Kent McIntosh, 50, was found shot in the area of the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Family members say he worked at the General Motors Fairfax Plant for 25 years and was a "very loved husband and father."
The Independence Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward.
McIntosh was a father of three to a 20-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, the Independence police tips hotline at 816-325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.
