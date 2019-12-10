KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The family of a man shot and killed by Kansas City police last week, met with the county prosecutor Tuesday morning. The family takes issue with the fact that the statement detailing what exactly happened came an entire week after Cameron Lamb was killed. They find that suspicious and they want the officer who used deadly force to be held accountable.

“Nothing compares to the pain that I’m going through right now,” Cameron Lamb’s mother, Laurie Bey, said.

Lamb was a 26-year-old father who had recently started a business.

“Cameron was a loving young man. He had three children, he continued to spend time with them. He found his niche working on vehicles. That’s what he was doing earlier that day. He was going to go home to continue working on vehicles,” Cameron Lamb’s stepdad, Quil Bey, said.

After meeting with the Jackson County Prosecutor about Lamb’s death, the family has hope they might feel some sort of justice in the future.

“We agree on some fundamental things. Number one Cameron Lamb was a victim. He was a victim of the Kansas City Police Department,” Lee Merritt, Civil Rights Attorney who is representing the Lamb family, said. “We’re calling on The Kansas City Police Department to release the name of this officer the same way they would any other criminal. Arrest him, mug shot him, so everyone can see his face.”

KCPD released a statement Tuesday detailing what led up to the shooting. They say an officer working a nearby traffic accident saw a red truck speed by pursuing another vehicle. The police helicopter saw the truck split from that car and pull into a house on 41st street.

The statement includes a transcript of radio communication between police as they approached Lamb’s house.

Two detectives approached the house from different directions. One officer saw Lamb point a gun at the other officer and shoot him in his own driveway, inside his vehicle. The family is skeptical of that account.

“Cameron was not involved in any criminal activity at the time he was murdered or any time before then,” Merritt said.

Merritt said it was a brief dispute with a girlfriend that caused the pursuit, but Lamb was never pursued by police and had no idea they wanted to speak with him.

Police have helicopter video of what happened the day Lamb was shot but say they can’t release it because it’s evidence in a potential criminal matter.