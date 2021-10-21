KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A little over a year later, the authorities are still trying to solve the murder of a man in Eisenhower Park.
According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, Mickey Blevins was murdered in the Kansas City, Kansas, park on Oct. 9, 2020.
"His family is desperately seeking closure and justice," the sheriff's office said.
Blevins' family is offering to match the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission's $5,000 reward.
If you know anything at all that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.