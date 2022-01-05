KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The family of a man killed in the crash that involved a fire truck at Westport and Broadway last month has filed a lawsuit against the city, the Kansas City Fire Department, and the driver of the fire truck at the time of the crash.
The parents of Michael Elwood, Russell and Barbara Elwood, say the driver of the fire truck was negligent because the truck, Pumper 19, had been called off and was no long responding to a call at the time of the crash on Dec. 15.
They say Elwood suffered injuries, conscious pain, suffering and fright before he died as a result of the collision. They also say that the city and the fire department are liable for the driver’s alleged negligence.
The driver of the car Elwood was in, Jennifer San Nicolas, and a pedestrian, 41-year-old Tami Knight, also died in the crash.
They are demanding a jury trial.
