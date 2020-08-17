KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - There are still no answers for the family of a man shot and killed by Kansas City Police Department months after the deadly incident.
Donnie Sanders died back in March, and now his family also has questions about a missing memorial in his honor.
Family members say they still don’t know which officer killed their loved one, noting that the information was not released to them.
Instead they’ve been told the prosecutor’s office would release names of officers involved if charges are filed in the case.
“Donnie was my big brother he was protective and fun to hang out with,” Reshonda Sanders, Donnie’s sister, told KCTV5 News. “We want to know who shot Donnie, and we also want to know why would they pull up his memorial.”
The memorial the grieving sister was refereeing to is one the family learned was missing last week from the area of 52nd and Wabash where they believe Sanders died.
The 47-year-old was shot and killed by Kansas City Police March 13. It is now more than five months later, and the family is still waiting to learn the name of the officer involved. They have ordered two autopsies to learn more about his death.
“Bullet holes in his arm leg abdomen he was shot in the back and it came out through the front so we did get pictures of that and that’s all we have,” Reshonda Sanders said.
Police say Donnie Sanders was pulled over for a traffic stop around midnight when he got out of the car and ran away. His sister claimed he was unarmed.
“It was dark outside, but the streetlights were still on,” she recalled. “You were able to shoot him three times but then say ‘I thought he had a weapon.’”
KCPD officers do not have body cameras, and KCTV5 News is requesting dash camera footage from the night sanders died. While the Missouri Highway Patrol now investigates KCPD officer-involved shootings, sanders case was investigated by KCPD.
“The investigation in that is complete and the case file is at the prosecutor’s office,” KCPD spokesperson Sergeant Jake Becchina told KCTV5 News. “That investigation is complete, the officer involved in that is at work and has returned to work.”
KCTV5 News reached out to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. They declined to make comment in this case until family has been notified.
The Sanders family is left to wonder if or when they will know who killed their loved one, so for now they say they will continue to fight to keep his memory alive.
“Us as his family – sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews - we will continue to be his voice until something is done,” Reshonda Sanders said.
