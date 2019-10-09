JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County Deputy Lauren Michael accepted a Medal of Valor from then Jackson County Sheriff’s Mike Sharp for shooting and killing a man at a Raytown Walmart in 2017.
Deneta-Smashey Sneed’s stepson, Donnie, was killed.
In his commendation, the sheriff said Deputy Michael was working off-duty at the Walmart when she recognized Donnie Sneed as someone who’d led police on a chase in a stolen car and got away. He had active warrants for robbery and tampering.
She called Raytown Police Department to arrest him, the commendation says, but he took off after shoplifting, so she tackled him. She said she tased him, then he took her taser and used it on her, something Sneed’s family disputes. She feared he would take her gun too, Sheriff Sharp said, so she shot him.
“She’s using the same storyline. Again. It just makes your blood boil,” Smashey-Sneed said.
She’s talking about what happened to the woman riding a Bird Scooter in Westport this summer. A deputy saw her and a man on the scooter driving in the wrong lane. They refused to stop until he cut them off. The woman ran and the deputy lost her.
About 20 minutes later, Deputy Michael found her. She told police she struggled with the woman at 40th and Oak, tased her, then got tased herself when the woman took her taser. So she shot her, but court documents say the evidence doesn’t match.
A review of the taser’s electronics showed, “both cartridges [were] deployed within the span of three seconds,” which the investigating detective wrote, “does not support Deputy Michael’s statement.”
The deputy’s dash cam and bullet holes also cast doubt on her account, suggesting she tackled the woman, then fired as the woman was running away.
“I have family that’s on the police and in the military my entire life. This woman is not safe,” Smashey-Sneed said.
Smashey-Sneed hopes the deputy will go to jail now or lose her law enforcement license at the least.
Meanwhile, her husband and others in Donnie Sneed’s family are a year into a lawsuit against Deputy Michael and Walmart, hoping to clear his name.
KCTV5 News asked the prosecutor’s staff if they would re-open the 2017 shooting case due to what happened this year. They said they declined to charge then and at this point, have no reason to re-open it.
The current sheriff said Deputy Michael is on unpaid leave as a matter of protocol but had no comment beyond that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.