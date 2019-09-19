KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer said the public hasn’t been told the truth about his death and they are demanding changes.
However, the Kansas City Police Department insists it has not misled anyone about the death of Terrence Bridges.
What we do know is that Bridges was shot to death by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer on May 26.
His family is challenging the police’s account of what happened leading up to that.
“It is time for this city to wake up and pay attention to what is happening in our city,” his family said at a press conference on Thursday. “Wake up. Wake up. Too many people in our community are being murdered.”
His family said Bridges moved to KC to escape the violence that was taking place in Chicago.
According to the KCPD, on May 26 just after midnight police responded to a report of an armed disturbance. A woman at a home on Bellefontaine told police a man had kidnapped her husband and carjacked their car. Several 911 callers told dispatchers that a man with a gun had forced his way into a home.
While police were investigating, officers said Bridges returned a short time later. That's when an officer tried to arrest him. Bridges ran and the officer shot him.
On Thursday, his family returned to the scene where he died. They said Bridges did not have a gun. The police have not said whether they found a weapon. So far, they are only confirming the initial reports that Bridges was armed.
“An officer shot Mr. Bridges with no prior interaction to our knowledge, not even a command,” said Max Sheffield-Baird with the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity. “Mr. Bridges did not have a weapon on him. If this happened among two people in the street, this would be called murder.”
Due to the ongoing Jackson County Prosecutor's investigation into the shooting, the police said they cannot discuss specific details about the shooting. That would include what interaction happened between Bridges and the officer prior to the shooting.
Bridges’ father said the family just wants answers.
“There are a few different stories,” said Terrence Michael Bridges, Terrence Bridges’ father. “We just want answers. Most of all, I just want the truth so I can have peace of mind at night.”
A cousin of another man shot and killed by police two years ago said it's time for the community to pay attention.
“This is happening right here in your city and it seems like you don't even care,” said Nasha Green, Dantae Franklin’s cousin. “Many people talk about ‘I don’t want you to be a hashtag this or a hashtag that,' but the truth is -- when it comes to Dantae Franklin -- almost no one here knows his name. He committed no crime. He was killed in your city and you don't know his name.”
In a written statement, the KCPD said no police officer ever wants to be put in a situation in which they must decide whether to use deadly force.
In that statement, the police department said, "We understand the grief that the family of Terrence Bridges feel." They said their pain is real. They went on to say there has been no attempt to mislead the public.
The Jackson County Prosecutor's office is still reviewing the shooting and will determine if the shooting was justified or not.
The full statement from the KCPD is below:
"The members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department mourn the loss of any life in our community, especially when an officer is involved in that loss of life. No police officer ever wants to be put in a situation in which they must decide whether to use deadly force. For those who have been forced to make that choice, it can have a life-long impact. We understand the grief that the family members of Terrence Bridges feel over the unexpected loss of their loved one. Their pain is real.
There has been no attempt, however, to mislead the public about what led up to Bridges’ shooting. As we said at the time of the incident, just after 12:30 a.m. May 26, officers were called to the 7000 block of Bellefontaine on a domestic violence disturbance involving a handgun. Multiple 911 callers reported an armed male subject had forced his way into a residence. The woman at the home said the subject had kidnapped her husband and carjacked their car from the scene.
Upon officers’ arrival, they contacted the 911 callers and preliminarily determined that an armed encounter had occurred between the subject and the caller. These were the facts the officer knew at the time of the incident.
While the officer was conducting his investigation, the man who had caused the disturbance returned. The officer attempted to take him into custody, at which time the man immediately ran from the officer. The officer caught up to him just south of that location.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting, itself, remain under review by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. To protect the integrity of the process, we cannot discuss the facts involved in the shooting. We respect the judicial process and must allow it to run its course without interference."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.