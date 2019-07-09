KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The family of a Kansas City rapper found dead over the weekend is heartbroken at their loss but also frustrated, saying police could have done more.
There was a lot of emotion from the family of Mack Jones Tuesday morning as they expressed great pain over their loss
While Jones was just one of the nearly ten homicides just this week, his family said their concern now is over the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons policy.
Jones’ mother said no one should have to go through the kind of loss she has, adding that “there is nobody on earth that can tell a mother about their child.”
She said she told police that Jones not returning from running errands last Tuesday morning was not like her son.
Officers said an incident report was filed for Jones Tuesday, but an actual missing persons report wasn’t until Friday morning.
“We first came into contact with the family on Tuesday when they called to file a missing persons report,” KCPD Sgt Jake Becchina explained. “At that time, the circumstances that they were telling us about did not meet the criteria according to our policy for a missing persons investigation.”
Becchina wasn’t sure what part of the policy didn’t apply in the case, but kctv5 news looked up the policy, which says in part that reports will be filed if “there is a strong indication of foul play being involved in the disappearance.”
“I know that missing persons detective were in touch with his family that next morning and they went through the policy and they both agreed at that time that it did not meet the criteria,” he added.
Family members told KCTV5 News that they thought if the department would change the policy so they could have helped with the family’s early search efforts that Jones would still be alive.
Becchina explained only the Board of Commissioners can make those changes.
“We have to follow those policies as they are issued, so that’s why we did what we did at that point in time when we did it, and we are very sorry for their loss and understand they are grieving,” he said.
Jones’ death is one of the 73 homicides Kansas City is facing this year, a tally Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas said he is fighting to reduce.
“I grew up in this city. I’ve lived in this city almost my entire life. We can’t get used to it,” Lucas said of the city’s homicide rate. “We should never get used to this just being a summertime occurrence.”
