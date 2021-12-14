KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Community activists, and members of Cameron Lamb’s family called for Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith to retire during a Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, some members of the public voiced their distrust in officers in the department, starting with Chief Smith.
Steve Young, co-founder of Friday Night Protest says Chief Smith didn’t question Eric DeValkenaere after he shot and killed Cameron Lamb in December of 2019. DeValkenaere was a police detective at the time of the shooting.
“[Chief Smith] never gave a thought of Cameron’s humanity or even if his rights had been violated by the detective. This is the kind of leadership we have been witness to since Rick Smith was appointed chief of police,” said Young.
Lamb’s father, Aqil Bey, and Young both commented on the words Chief Smith was heard saying in a police recording following Lamb’s death.
“The bad guy is Eric DeValkenaere, and the rest of them officers, crime scene investigators who allowed him to bleed out. They the bad guys,” said Bey referencing Chief Smith’s words on the police recording.
Chief Smith is expected to retire early next year, but activists say that’s not soon enough. Lamb’s family wants the new police chief to be selected from outside of the KCPD.
