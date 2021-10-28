KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old woman Wednesday night and kept driving.
Family members identified the woman as Sophia Broadway. They said she lived near the intersection where the incident happened.
Ronrico Broadway, Sophia's son, said his mother had stepped out of her apartment to pick up something from a nearby convenience store.
He said he and his family were heartbroken to learn that she had been killed by a reckless driver.
"She was the greatest human being you could ever meet," he said. "No one on the face of this earth could have asked for a better mom, period."
His sister, Sofisha Sherrils, said she had been worried about Sophia when she learned that someone had been killed at the intersection. She said she came to check on her mother when she called her phone.
"My mom didn't do anything to anybody," she said. "Everybody loved my momma. Everybody."
Police told KCTV5 they are looking for the driver of the vehicle. They said they have spoken to several witnesses. Officers said the car likely would have significant front end damage, especially to the grill. They did not release any information about the make and model.
"I just want to say to whoever did this, if you have any kind of a soul, turn yourself in," Broadway said. "It's not right."
