KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City family is searching for answers after their loved one was found dead in a lake on Christmas Eve.
On Saturday night, the family held a vigil for 40-year-old Thomas Robinson Jr. There, KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with family and community members at the ceremony who our urging this violence to end.
Tears mixed with rain as many gathered at Whispering Lake Apartments in Kansas City, the last known living location of Robinson Jr. They gathered in memory of a man who they say just loved life, people, and the Raiders.
“That’s my brother,” said Walter Robinson Sr. “That’s my loved. One that’s my best friend.”
His family said he went missing on Dec. 13. After days of them searching, it was family members who found his body in a lake outside the apartments.
“My cousin was out here in this water freezing,” Carla Roberson said. “I don’t care whether he was living or not, to me he was out here freezing, wondering when he was going to get back to his family.”
Now the family is hoping somebody can provide some answers in order to help bring closure.
“I just don’t understand what’s going on with the world nowadays that we can’t get justice for the brown color,” his brother said. “I don’t understand what’s going on.”
In a Saturday update from police, officers would not confirm that the body found was that of Robinson Jr. However, they did say the situation was being handled as a "death investigation." They are not yet taking a stance on whether this could have been accidental or a homicide.
Either way, his family said it's another tragic loss in what has been a deadly year in KC.
“I love this city,” said Bishop Lester Jones with Maranatha Family Worship Center. “This city has a lot of wonderful people in it, but we just have an element in our city that needs to be dealt with.”
“I’m from the KCK side, but we have it over there, too,” said Robert Couch, one of Robinson’s cousins. “These are two cities that we have a problem going on and we need to get to the bottom of it.”
The family hopes someone will step forward and provide answers as to what happened.
As of Saturday morning, KCMO was at 149 homicides for the year. That is nearing two of the city’s deadliest years: 1993 and 2017.
