KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Zavion Hall, 17, was killed in front of his home Wednesday night at 44th and Cypress. His younger sister, Jazmine, was wounded. Police said she was younger than 10.

People on their street are horrified that someone would take aim at two young people like that.

Family members told us that Hall was playing in the front yard with his sister and another child when the shooting happened.

Hall was starting his senior year at Southeast High School. His family said he lived at the house with his father.

According to family, his younger sister was hit several times and is still recovering in the hospital.

The police said some sort of argument had escalated into gunfire last night. One neighbor said she'd noticed some activity at the house before and had heard some others taking place there over the summer.

Brenda Pouncil Terrell lives a block over. She heard the gunshots last night. Like many people, she's tired of violent incidents -- especially those that hurt children.

“Eight years old,” she said. “That ain't right. Ain’t nobody should take a child's life. She won't see another Christmas or Easter or other holiday. This child is gone. We're going to have to do better than this.”

The police are still looking for the shooter.

The faces of family members cover Emanuel and Jannie Hall's living room wall, including Zavion’s.

They kept up with their great grandson through Facebook.

“Just a wonderful kid,” Emanuel said.

In fact, the 17-year-old just visited for supper a few days ago.

“Zavion was my big eater,” Jannie said. “He was a big eater.”

The teen they knew was friendly and respectful. When they heard last night he'd been shot, they couldn't believe it was Zavion.

“Why would someone want to do this to him?” Jannie tearfully said. “He didn't hurt anybody.”

Their family doesn't know what led up to the shooting last night.

Jamon Hall believes his cousin wouldn't have wanted any kind of confrontation.

“We never expected something like this to go down,” he said. “My 17-year-old cousin had his whole life in front of him.”

The family is holding out hope for 7-year-old Jazmine. They are horrified that someone would take aim at a child, too.

“It's another thing to harm a 7-year-old kid who can't defend herself,” Jamon said.

The Halls said they've lost other family members to violence in the past. They're calling on their friends and neighbors to end the cycle.

“Why couldn't they have just talked to him like you should?” Jannie said.

“Something should be done,” Emanuel said. “Something has to be done.”