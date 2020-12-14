KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A mother is grieving the loss of her son along with family and friends as police search for his killer.
Someone shot Enice J. Fuel near 11th and Orville Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Community members say Enice’s mother has always welcomed anyone who needs help into her home. They want to help her during this painful time as she prepares for her son’s funeral. Community members created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
“He was a people person,” Enice’s mother Vernotia Guyton said. “He lived life to the fullest.”
His brother, David Fuel Jr., described his little brother outside the family’s home Monday. “He was just truthful and full of life,” David Fuel Jr. said. “Full of expression and full of love.”
Enice Fuel would have celebrated his 30th birthday on Christmas Eve. “It’s going to be rough. He was my baby,” Guyton said. “I delivered him myself on Christmas Eve in the front seat of an Escort.”
His mother -- who is known as Momma, Nana V., Ms. V and Ms. Vern -- is described as a mother figure to many kids in the neighborhood. “I have a home,” Guyton said. “You are welcome.”
She says Enice shared the same ability to care for others. Guyton says he worked as a group leader for children in the community. “The ones that had trouble. He did whatever they needed Enice to do,” Guyton said. “He would take them hiking. If there was a kickball game, Enice organized it.”
Family members don’t want this case to go unsolved. “God wants you to do the right thing. I want you to do the right thing so I can have peace of mind,” Guyton said. “I forgive you because that’s just what I do. God has him. God’s got this.”
Anyone with information can anonymously report tips by calling 816-474-TIPS. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department's Major Case Unit is investigating.
