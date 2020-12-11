INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Family members need help to catch a killer who shot a man in the driveway of his Independence home.
Independence police are searching for two suspects seen in surveillance video driving a U-Haul pickup truck.
“Please just know we are hurting and need some kind of closure and justice for my husband,” Kent "Bo" McIntosh’s wife Rose Daniels-McIntosh said. Investigators believe the U-Haul that was captured on surveillance video near the homicide scene was ditched at Bales Lake in Blue Valley Park in Kansas City, Mo.
McIntosh’s loved ones are hopeful someone with information about his death will come forward and report it to police. “They took so much from us,” Daniels-McIntosh said. “They have no idea.”
She says it is too painful to live in the apartment the couple shared before the homicide. She can’t stop thinking about how much Bo’s children need their father including his two-and-a-half-year-old son Arie. “He will have to grow up hearing stories about him instead of having a relationship,” Daniels-McIntosh said. “There will be no one to teach him how to fish or hunt.”
McIntosh’s 19-year-old daughter Ashlyn McIntosh says her dad was an honest hardworking man who gave to people in need. “There are just so many life lessons I still have to learn, and he is not going to be by my side to help guide me,” Ashlyn McIntosh said. “Nobody should have to feel the emptiness I feel without my dad.”
On December 5th, around 3:20PM a suspect shot Bo McIntosh outside the family’s home near Oxford Avenue and Blue Ridge Blvd. Two possible suspects drove away in a U-Haul pickup truck. Investigators believe they recovered the same truck from Bales Lake around 10:00pm that same night.
Family members are offering up to a $20,000 reward for information that results in charges being filed and a conviction. “I was really excited and happy we were all going to be together for the holidays,” Daniels-McIntosh said. “Now I’m going to have to plan his funeral right before Christmas.”
Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers has received at least six tips so far. They are also offering a reward up to $2,000 for information. Anyone with information can anonymously call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or Independence Police at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
The family will hold a visitation from 5:00PM-8:00 p.m. on Monday December 14th at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.
Funeral service information can be found here.
