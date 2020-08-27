JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The family of Ray Ninemire can finally sleep peacefully.
Seventeen years after he was murdered at a Westwood grocery store, a man has been charged.
The charge didn’t come after a tip, but instead a new squad with a fresh set of eyes. That included retirees from across the metro who volunteered their own time.
His widow told KCTV5 News that last night after she got the news was the first good night’s sleep she has had since the day her husband was killed trying to help a coworker.
The murder happened on Aug. 15, 2003. It saddened and captivated the community.
The 68-year-old produce manager was running to the aid of a 70-year-old cashier during a robbery when he was shot and killed by a man wearing a disguise that many described as looking like Abe Lincoln.
Now, Eugene Keltner is charged with his murder. He’s already in Lansing prison for another homicide that happened a year later.
The Apple Market where the shooting happened is now a Walmart. A memorial for Ninemire sits in front of the store.
This was Westwood’s first -- and remains their only -- homicide.
He and his wife were just shy of their 50th anniversary and he was close to retirement when he was killed. He had four children and 10 grandchildren then. There are now 15 great-grandchildren.
His family did not want to talk in camera but gave a statement that was read today by the Westwood Police Chief Greg O’Halloran.
“They described him as the most frugal but giving man they’ve ever known,” he said. “He would at times work extra to raise a little more money for the family, but it wasn’t unusual that he came across someone that needed that money more than him.”
They said that there was a four-hour line of people who came to pay their respects at his visitation.
In the words of his widow, who is now 81 and whom we spoke to by phone: “This feels like 100-pound weight off my chest. I’ve been living a nightmare since 2003.”
She had nothing but praise for investigators, who’ve never given up. One of the retired officers who put in his own time to re-examine the case spoke about what it was like to finally get to this point.
“We met with the widow several times as a squad and you’d have to know her,” said Lou Hoskins, a retired Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Major. “Beautiful woman. Lovely woman and just heartbroken because this was not solved. I can’t tell you how good it feels to know that she has some closure.”
Retired detectives with Kansas City, Missouri and Leawood were also part of the team.
The name Eugene Keltner immediately rang a bell with the KCTV5 News team.
He has a long criminal history and has been charged with other crimes in both Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
In 2004, he was on the run for a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.
There was a massive manhunt and the authorities eventually tracked him down to a hotel in Arkansas. A swarm of officers including the DEA, police helicopters, and K-9’s had the hotel surrounded.
Keltner was found four hours later, walking down the street.
