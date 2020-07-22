KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Diamon Eichelburger’s family gathered outside the funeral home that will be burying their daughter, their niece and their sister.

Eichelburger’s mother tried to speak at the podium but couldn’t and found comfort in the arms of a KCPD social worker and Eichelburger’s dad.

“To see her cut down like this, it just cuts so deep,” Eichelburger’s dad James Cunningham said.

Police tracked the accused driver, Javon Burrell, from a license plate. A tow truck driver passing by the shooting gave them a car description that matched.

They say Burrell’s brother, who is less than 17-years-old, told them he was in the front of the car with Burrell, and a man he didn’t know fired the shots from the back seat. Burrell’s mom told police she’d had her house shot up several times as a result of his past activities.

In the charging documents, police made note of a Facebook post on Burrell’s page saying several expletives then, "she dead she dead,” followed by two smiling emojis and a video taken from inside panning off to the crime scene then down to a gun.

He told police he didn’t know the man who fired five rounds at Eichelburger.

“Don’t forget, this sister was pregnant, that’s two, that’s two lives. You understand me? When is enough, enough Kansas City?” executive director of the anti-violence group ‘I Am My Brother’s Keeper’ Charles Johnson said.

“I’m a Black man myself. I don’t carry a gun because I’m not willing to kill another Black man, period. You can take my life if you want to. But guess what? Stop it with the children. Stop it with our women,” Candidate for State Representative Derringer Black said.

The police presence was obvious at the vigil, partly for security, but also for support.

“The police have been there with our family every step of the way. Every step of the way,” Eichelburger’s aunt Erica Mosby said.

Wednesday night they sent a message of love to the young woman they lost and a message of certainty about the man who pulled the trigger.

“They’ll find him. I have no doubt he will be brought to justice,” Mosby said.