KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Memorial services are underway for one of the four victims of the mass shooting in KCK.
Family and friends are gathered at Porter Funeral Home for a visitation and a rosary. Alfredo Calderon’s funeral is Thursday morning.
Calderon was 29-years-old and was a successful business owner of a heating and cooling company and a father of two. All of his family and friends say his children were his world.
Wednesday, KCTV5 News sat down with one of his best friends since childhood. Chris Wing says he will miss Calderon’s morning Snapchats or him trying to perfect his daughters pony tails for school or just having fun with his son.
“29 years and there’s not a day that he didn’t live life to its fullest,” Wing said.
Wing says Calderon sent his children to private school. He valued their education and wanted to make sure their path to success was easier than his own was.
Another victim from the KCK shooting has no family in Kansas City, they’re all in Cuba.
Martin Rodriguez Gonzalez’s family hope to bury him in his home country and a lot of people are working to make that happen.
Larkin Garcia Funeral Home and KCK Police Victim Services are coordinating with volunteers who are helping raise money to send Gonzalez home.
58-year-old Gonzalez was the only victim of the KCK bar shooting who wasn’t a regular at Tequila KC.
He wasn’t married and all the living family he has, his father, sister, niece and nephew, are all in Cuba.
KCTV5 News spoke to his sister Rosa on the phone Wednesday. She says she spoke with Gonzalez on the phone three times a day.
She misses him terribly even though she hasn’t seen him in person for almost 49 years. Toni Manciel is coordinating with Rosa to get Gonzalez’s body back to Cuba.
“He migrated to the United States to provide a better living for the family in Cuba, them being poor and him being here helping them. He was their financial system and that’s how it’s been for 39 years,” Manciel said.
