KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Heavy rain poured down during nearly the entire vigil. Family and friends huddled under a bridge as Indian Creek continued to rise from the rainfall.
“Even though it’s raining out there, it’s all warm in here,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Counselor Anthony Baker said.
“We felt so much love in here,” Trevion McAfee's sister Taniesha Ngugi said. “They know the heart of Tre. Tre poured so much love into people they wanted to show their support and love.”
Just outside of the bridge’s shelter, members of the Python Drill Team performed.
“They said, no we are dancing through the rain because that’s what Tre would have wanted,” Ngugi said. “That was his spirit. Tre was that kind of individual. You push through.”
Friends say McAfee, known as Tre, was a creative soul who brought light to anyone in his life. He loved music and theater. He often came to Indian Creek to sit near the edge of the water. Family members say on Sunday he was swept away and unable to swim to safety. After hours of searching, crews recovered his body on Monday evening.
“He would definitely want everyone to always learn to be safe. If you are going to go swimming, have the necessary protective gear. If you are a child have a parent with you,” Ngugi said. “So this senseless tragedy doesn’t happen again.”
Right before they released balloons into the air, there was a brief rainbow. Then the rain started once again.
