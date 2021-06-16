KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to mourn the death of a mother.
Her children's father is accused of shooting and killing her. Christopher Spears is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for her death.
Andrea Latrice Ford Dean’s children ran to a nearby home for help on Sunday.
According to court records, Kansas City police officers went to the 4300 block of E. Linwood Blvd. after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found three children who stated that their mother and father had been arguing when their father -- later identified as Spears -- shot their mother. Police found the victim, Dean, dead inside the residence at the scene.
A large crowd of loved ones surrounded Dean’s children Wednesday night as they prayed for her family to heal.
“Who’s to say how they are going to be able to go on in life after this situation?” friend Brandy Cain said. “I’m more hurt for them because I know how she felt about them."
“We have to help her raise her babies,” Dean’s cousin Jocelyn Jones said. “She was a loving person. This should have never happened to her.”
According to court records, Spears went to a Kansas City fire station, told them he had killed the mother of his children, and turned over a weapon.
Prosecutors requested that Spears be held on a $250,000 bond.
A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for Dean's children.
