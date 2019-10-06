KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are asking for tips to identify and find two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting. They were kicked out and later returned with handguns shooting into the crowd.
Meanwhile, families and friends of the victims mourn the lives lost. Alfredo Calderon, Everardo Meza and Francisco Garcia are three of the four victims and regulars at Tequila KC.
Garcia was about to be married, Meza spent his last moments alive shielding friends from bullets and Calderon was a hardworking business owner and a father of two.
“He didn’t deserve this, his family doesn’t deserve this, and you can tell how much he was loved because of all those people,” Jocelyn Tovar-Abonce, who is Calderon’s cousin, said.
Calderon’s entire family lives just blocks from the bar. Another one of their cousins, and an aunt, were injured in the shooting.
“Yeah they were just hanging out. Just hanging out. It seems you can’t even do that anymore,” Tovar-Abonce said.
Calderon and Meza lost a friend back in August to a random shooting at Power and Light. Tovar-Abonce is sick of violence in the Kansas City metro.
For regulars of this neighborhood hangout, the shooting was a shock. Tina Stapleton says when she left the bar Saturday night, the victims were happy and playing pool.
“Just something told me I needed to go home at 12:30, so I guess I just got lucky,” Stapleton said.
This community has come together to help each other heal. The fourth victim was not a regular at the bar, so no one knows his name. KCTV5 News does know he was in his late 50’s. Police have not released his identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.