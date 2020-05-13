OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher’s memorial service was held Wednesday at the Overland Park Convention Center.
People who didn’t even know Officer Mosher stood outside in the cold May weather to see his casket pass by. In Officer Mosher’s 15 years of service, he touched many lives.
His daughter, Tyler Mosher, said he lived with a true servant’s heart, attending community events, leading the Fraternal Order of Police and working on his favorite day of the year, Christmas.
Overland Park Police Chief Francis Donchez Jr. says Mosher led by example.
“The phrase ‘relationship building’ defines itself and it is relationship building that defined Mike. The partnerships and relationships that Mike built during his tenure as a police officer should serve as an example to all who call themselves public servants,” Donchez said.
“My dad’s mission in life was to change the way people look at police officers. He did this by doing the right thing, even if no one was watching,” Tyler said.
During the funeral service, Officer Mosher’s father encouraged people to live their lives like his son, to put other’s needs before their own, include everyone and not take life too seriously. It’s a lesson officer Mosher has passed down to those he has taught.
High school seniors, set to graduate in three days, were along the procession route. They told KCTV5 News how officer Mosher has touched their lives.
“He was always dedicated to us and to his job,” Taylor Crowell with the Law Enforcement Explorers said.
“I’m really glad I got to know who he was and learn from him. And hopefully follow in his footsteps to be an Overland Park Officer,” Naomi Kraemer with the Law Enforcement Explorers said.
Officer Mosher taught Crowell and Kraemer in their Law Enforcement Explorers program.
“Lighthearted. Always smiling, wanting to help everybody. All around happy,” Crowell said. “He was an amazing advisor and I couldn’t imagine not being here. Because, I just feel I need to give him that.”
The lessons they learned from their beloved mentor were less about police tactics, and more about life.
“Showed us that you can do your job, but still be a good person to everyone around you,” Kraemer said.
As they gave a final goodbye to their mentor and friend, the pair vowed to hold onto his memory.
“I’m trying to focus on the good memories I had with him,” Kraemer said. “So, I’m just very grateful from the bottom of my heart that I did get to know him. He was such an amazing person.”
From what we all have been hearing from family members, friends and fellow officers, all of those words ring true.
“Officer Mike Mosher died doing what he loved. Being a police officer is all he ever wanted to do and he did it well. He did it with passion and a spirit that transcended the uniform that he wore,” Donchez said.
“Some people sacrifice a little, some people sacrifice a lot, and some sacrifice all, he gave all,” Officer Mosher’s dad Scott Mosher said.
“His walking, talking body might not be here, but what made him Mike and what made him loving and selfless is still here,” Tyler said. “To all the police officers wherever you are, my dad is with you. To all the citizens of Overland Park, my dad is with you. He is watching over you and making sure you are safe because he risked his life and gave his life to protect you and he would do it all over again.”
Instead of focusing on what was lost, Officer Mosher’s friend encouraged everyone to celebrate his service by leaving this world better than we found it.
“Mike, we love you. We miss you and you will never be forgotten. Rest easy sir, we have the watch from here. The air is clear.”
Officer Mosher was laid to rest with a 21-gun salute and helicopter flyover. His daughter says to honor his love of planes, she plans to get her pilot’s license and serve in the military or with the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.