CENTERVIEW, MO (KCTV) – While school districts in Missouri are at liberty to make their own decisions when it comes to masks, one local family is pushing for added protection.

The Graczyk family has 6 children, two with a genetic disease that could easily make a Covid-19 diagnosis deadly. Their mom is tirelessly fighting for her kids to have a safe school environment and said she won’t send them back until they do.

Friedreich's Ataxia is an inherited disorder that affects some of the body's nerves. As the disease progresses it gets harder to walk, talk and feel.

“There’s really no part of life that it doesn’t touch,” said mother of 6 Dawn Graczyk.

Their disease now encroaches on their education.

“You want it to be like the movies,” Dawn said. “And the community is going to get behind you and your friends are going to get behind you and we’re going to support the kid that’s at risk and that’s just not where we find ourselves.”

Dawn’s daughter Marissa Graczyk, who has Friedreich's Ataxia, found herself at home instead of at homecoming earlier this year.

“I guess miserable. It just, I’m missing out on so much,” Marissa said. “I’ve always dreamed of normal high school experiences and I haven’t gotten to experience any [of it].”

According to the district’s website masks are only required on buses and if student’s can’t distance themselves. It goes on to say, “Appropriate accommodations for children with disabilities with respect to the health and safety policies will be determined, as needed.”

Dawn Graczyk says options include surrounding her kids in plexiglass or completely isolating them.

“I don’t think that’s a mentally safe environment for any child,” she said.

Children’s Mercy sent the district a letter backing Graczyk saying her kids are at “especially high risk for severe complication from infection with the SARS-Co-V-2 virus.” The letter also said attending school with their peers is crucial for their wellbeing.

“If they can’t do so with medical safety in mind, then let’s get them somewhere that can,” Dawn Graczyk said.

Marissa said she will go wherever she needs to get back in the classroom.

“I’m willing to go to a new school if that’s what it comes to,” Marissa said. “But, I won’t stop fighting until I find a school.”

KCTV5 asked if the district would support the family’s move out of the district.

Crest Ridge School district says it can’t discuss specifics because of federal law, but did say in part:

“The district takes the safety and well-being of all students seriously, and remains committed to insuring that the district is an inclusive, safe and successful learning environment for all students.”

“We understand that we are asking for something that’s unprecedented and we understand that we are asking for a sacrifice from others,” Dawn said. “But, to us it just doesn’t make sense to not protect the people that are at risk.”

Dawn Graczyk says she has filed child and due process complaints with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. She is spending every moment she has looking for a lawyer to take her case pro-bono.

Right now she’s facing a possible legal battle without a lawyer by her side.