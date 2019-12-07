BUTLER, MO (KCTV) – Tonight, the family of a missing Bates County woman is hoping for the best but fearing the worst.
Nicole Mallatt vanished from near the property where she lived with her boyfriend early last week.
Tonight, her family came together for a candlelight vigil.
The family is broken, and they are hoping someone somewhere knows something about Nicole’s disappearance.
Debora Lewis sat in the middle of a prayer circle, surrounded by family who loves and supports her.
“They’re all rooting for Nicole to come home and praying and praying and praying for Nicole to come home,” she said.
Her daughter was last seen alive on SW County Road 3508 in Rich Hill, Missouri after her ex-husband dropped her off near her home two days before Thanksgiving.
Family, friends and people in the community have scoured the area looking for her.
“A lot of people in this town know Nicole, a lot of people,” Lewis said. “If anybody knows anything, please let somebody know in my family so we can have closure to this.”
Closure is what they’re hoping for, but as the lights from their candles flicker and many wipe away tears, they can’t help but think something bad has happened to Nicole.
“I know Nicole would not do this,” her mother said. “I know she’s not alive. I just know she’s not. I can just feel it in my heart. I just keep asking her to take me to her. That’s all I want. I just want to go get her.”
The Bates County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a missing persons case. However, with the search upgraded to a statewide Endangered Person Advisory on Friday, Lewis hopes someone, somewhere does the right thing.
“I want somebody to find her if she’s still there,” she said. “I want her to be found and brought home safe, but it’s not looking like that’s the case.”
Nicole is a white woman who is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a black backpack.
If you know anything, call 911 or the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.
