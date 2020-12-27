Shawnee fire

A family of five was displaced Sunday morning following a fire in the 20800 block of W. 69th Terrace in Shawnee. 

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A family of five was displaced Sunday morning following a fire in the 20800 block of W. 69th Terrace in Shawnee.

The fire was reported around noon on Sunday.

Five people who were inside the home evacuated before crews arrived.

Investigators for the Shawnee Fire Department confirmed the fire began in the fire place and spread to the wall.

About $75,000 worth of damage was reported.

“This fire is a good reminder for us to have our fireplaces professionally inspected and cleaned at least once a year," Shawnee Fire Department Deputy Chief Corey Sands said.

Lenexa firefighters also assisted in knocking out the fire.

