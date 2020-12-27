SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A family of five was displaced Sunday morning following a fire in the 20800 block of W. 69th Terrace in Shawnee.
The fire was reported around noon on Sunday.
Five people who were inside the home evacuated before crews arrived.
Investigators for the Shawnee Fire Department confirmed the fire began in the fire place and spread to the wall.
About $75,000 worth of damage was reported.
“This fire is a good reminder for us to have our fireplaces professionally inspected and cleaned at least once a year," Shawnee Fire Department Deputy Chief Corey Sands said.
Lenexa firefighters also assisted in knocking out the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.