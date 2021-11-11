KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Danielle Wilson’s family does not have the solace of knowing their daughter, sister and mother’s killer is behind bars.
One afternoon six years ago, their lives changed forever. Today, they came together to ask for answers.
“She is not at rest and I am not at rest,” said Danielle’s mother Mildred Wilson. “So please, please, please come forward.”
Danielle’s father Michael Wilson said time has not healed their wounds.
“It’s been a rough six years for all of us," he said. "Mainly what we want is closure in this case and allow her to rest in peace.”
Danielle Wilson: Daughter to two loving parents, a sister, friend and mother of nine.
“It hurts to wake up without a mother,” said Wilson’s daughter Arianna. “It don’t feel real.”
Adding to their disbelief is a lack of arrests in Danielle’s case.
“It’s just so hard for us to grasp the thing that happened to her and the fashion it happened to her,” said Danielle’s father Michael. “We are still hoping that someone will speak up.”
Police said a neighbor was mowing their lawn six years ago when they found Danielle Wilson’s body in an alleyway.
An autopsy revealed the cause of her death was blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound. Police believe that she was killed elsewhere, then dumped.
Police are asking for anyone who knew Danielle around the time she died to talk to them.
“These are a giant puzzle. We have a bunch of those puzzle pieces and we are missing some of those puzzle pieces,” said KCPD Detective Daniel Frazier. “People change. This is six years ago. Maybe someone that had information [and] didn’t want to come forward at that time has had something like this happen to them and has a different view of that now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.