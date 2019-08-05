INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Family members are helping a mother heal after they said a robber brutally beat the stroke survivor inside her own Independence home.
KCTV5 News wants to warn you this report will include photos of her injuries.
After the attack, she said her mom doesn’t feel safe and is too afraid to go home. She hopes the right person will come forward and help police catch the suspect.
In her Independence neighborhood, not far from 23rd and Noland, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Rachel Harris said a man entered her 47-year-old mother’s backdoor.
“Started beating on my mom. Basically, knocked her to the ground. Took her rings off her fingers,” Harris said.
She said her mom, who was diagnosed with scoliosis and survived a stroke, could not protect herself.
“He could have taken her stuff and walked right out. She wouldn't have been able to do anything. She can barely walk. She only has use of one arm,” Harris said.
Harris believes the suspect grabbed a hook, that is used to hang clothes from the door, to assault her mother causing facial fractures, a black eye and bruising.
Harris said the man rummaged through her mom’s purse, stole cash, three rings that have sentimental value and her prescribed pain medication.
“She was basically defenseless,” Harris said.
Harris said after she shared her mother’s story online, someone told her family the name of a possible suspect. She showed a photo of him to her mom.
“She started crying. She can say some words. She said, 'that's him.’ The look on her face. She was scared,” Harris said.
The family reported his name to police. KCTV5 News checked with investigators and were told the case remains under investigation.
Family members are asking anyone with information or whose home video surveillance may have recorded the suspect coming or going, to contact the Independence police department.
