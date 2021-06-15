KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A deadly shooting that killed a 15-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas remains unsolved as family and friends gathered to hold a vigil to remember the teenager.
Fifteen-year-old Kaden Bauswell’s family members describe him as a loving big brother. One of his former teachers said he was a joy to teach and that he wanted the most out of life.
“We all miss him dearly,” Bauswell’s grandfather, Bobby Hernandez, said. “It breaks our hearts right now.”
Shortly before noon on June 8, someone shot and killed Bauswell on a sidewalk near 65th Street and Cleveland Avenue in KCK.
“I wish he was still here. I really do,” Hernandez said. “He loved fishing. He loved basketball. He just loved being around people all the time.”
The owner of Honey Bears Early Learning Education Center, DeLayne Jones-Hulse, says Bauswell was an after-school and summer school student for more than three years at her center.
“Kaden was always eager to learn and he had just the biggest heart. I mean, a big heart,” Jones-Hulse said. “His little sister, he took care of her and he always made sure that she had what she needed.”
First Southern Baptist Church of Kansas City, Kansas Pastor Rick Rooks says Bauswell attended youth ministry Bible studies and was baptized at the church.
“My associate sent me a note and said it was Kaden. We just cried together,” Rooks said. “It's the kind of thing that you hope you never hear as a pastor. You feel like maybe there's more we could have done. You don't know if you poured in enough or not.”
So far, police have not made an arrest in the ongoing homicide investigation.
A large crowd gathered Tuesday to release balloons during the vigil.
“He would have loved seeing all these people out here for him,” Hernandez said. “We need some justice done for Kaden.”
Anyone with information can anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
