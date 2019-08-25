KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The people who love the two young men are left with many fond memories. Leo Moreno was named for his father.
“When I tell you this kid was loved, I mean this kid was loved. Not just family, the whole community,” Leo Moreno, Leo Moreno's father said.
Austin Quijas was Leo's friend and older cousin.
“He'd do anything for you if he had the choice to do something good,” Alex Quijas, Austin Quijas father said.
For both men, family was everything.
“He always put his family first. He was a good guy,” Moreno's father said.
“I always thought he was special. He was a good kid, always special,” Quijas father said.
Both men were cheering for the Chiefs Saturday evening.
“I know he went to the Chiefs game. He and my daughter,” Moreno's father said.
Quijas says his son had watched from a bar. After the game, the two cousins met up in Power and Light. As they were leaving the district, someone in a passing car shot them several times.
Stray bullets shattered several windows, workers spent the day boarding them up. As of now, police have not made an arrest.
“I want justice for the people who hurt my son, killed my son,” Moreno's father said.
Moreno was a delivery driver and aspiring rapper. A gofundme page for him has already raised more than $7,000.
Both families are leaning on one another hoping police can bring them answers for the sons they lost.
