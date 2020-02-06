KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Because of deplorable living conditions, the Housing Authority of Kansas City wants families using housing vouchers to move out of the Nob Hill Apartments off Cleveland Avenue in South Kansas City.
Now, more than 80 families are suddenly searching for a place to live.
According to the Community Assistance Council, because the Nob Hill apartment complex continues to fail Housing Quality Standard Inspections, renters can no longer use Housing Choice Vouchers there or at any property managed by TEH Management.
“I don't have any heat,” Antweaniá Brown said in a Facebook video. “This is how I've been heating my home all winter with my stove and pots of water due to the mishandling of our maintenance. I'm forced to turn my shower on and off with a screwdriver”
“They just brought me a new furnace last Friday,” she said today. “I’ve been without heat all winter. I’ve had to use my stove and pots of water to heat my entire home.”
Brown said that since living at Nob Hill, she has maintenance orders that date as far back as 2018.
“They failed in a major way,” she said. “We’ve fallen through the cracks.”
“I've lost a TV that was mounted on the wall due to leaking,” she said. “There are leaks on the inside upstairs and downstairs. Every time it precipitates outside, it precipitates inside.”
The local housing authority, which provides Housing Choice Vouchers once known as the Section 8 Housing Program, will no longer accept units that are managed by TEH Management and Nob Hill Apartments.
That’s according to the Community Assistance Council or CAC.
Current residents have 90 days to use a voucher to relocate to another federally subsidized unit within the Kansas City area.
“It absolutely is a crisis,” said Rachel Casey, Executive Director of the Community Assistance Council. “Thirty-seven of these 83 families have children in the Hickman Mills School District.”
CAC is trying to help families relocate to housing that accepts vouchers within the same school district. They are collecting cash donations, non-perishable food, and bedding to try and help families make the quick move.
“We know many of these families are on disability,” Casey said. “Many are grandparents with grandchildren.”
“It is hard because I have to pick up and move in the middle of winter,” Brown said. “It costs money to move. My lease is a contract. I didn’t break the contract, my apartment complex did.”
When we called the office at Nob Hill for comment tonight, the phone rang without giving an option to leave a message.
Tonight, CAC held a meeting to try to help families find resources to get them out of their current living situations.
“We would like to be able to provide some support with moving,” Casey said. “We’d like to connect people with trucks or moving companies with residents that will need that help.”
If you would like to help the Community Assistance Council help these families, click here.
