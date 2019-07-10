KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Crime scene tape still surrounds the store near Mill Street and Reynolds Avenue. A heartbroken family member said his brother, who was the business owner, died during the chaotic shooting.
The sign outside Edwards Original Corner Market said the family owned business was established in 1959. The building not only housed their way of making a living, it was also the family’s home.
“I grew up in that home. I’ve been there since 1959,” David Edwards, Dennis Edwards’ brother, said.
While holding back tears, David said his brother, Dennis, was killed during the shooting.
“All I’m going to say was he was the greatest person in the world. He helped people. If people asked for food, he would give it to them. I still can’t believe it,” David said.
Nearly every neighbor KCTV5 News spoke to knew Dennis. Some would see him almost every day when they stopped in his store.
“He is a really good person. Everybody likes him. The food he makes is delicious,” Jordyn Landrum, neighbor and customer, said.
When police answered the first 911 call reporting a shooting, they found a woman dead inside the market just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
“There was a shooting between two individuals before we even got there so I don’t know if our suspect was shot on the scene before we got there,” Jonathon Westbrook, Kansas City, Kansas Police Patrol Officer, said.
Officers are collecting evidence to determine if police or someone else shot the suspect who is in custody.
For about two hours, negotiators worked to get the armed suspect, who was shot, to come out of the store. He eventually surrendered.
When officers searched the building, they found the second victim who family members say was Dennis Edwards, but investigators have not confirmed the identity of the two victims.
“Tragic thing to be honest. I never expected this to happen,” Landrum said.
KCTV5 News is waiting to find out more about a possible motive and what led up to the shooting as well as the condition of the suspect who was shot.
