KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- During a violent Tuesday in the metro, two teenagers were killed in two separate shootings.
One teen was killed in Kansas City, Missouri. The other teenager was killed in Kansas City, Kansas.
An argument that began on social media ended when a suspect shot and killed a 15-year-old around 2:30 p.m. near E. 108th Street and Sycamore Terrace in KCMO.
When police arrived, they found a juvenile victim who had been shot near Sycamore Park. Officers attempted lifesaving measures at that time. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Bethel Family Worship Center’s Senior Pastor Dennis Lester said he recently watched the 15-year-old victim play with his sisters from his office window. Lester said he never thought that would be the last time he saw the 15-year-old alive.
“We have a family that's hurting. As a matter of fact, I don't think 'hurt' is the appropriate word,” Lester said. “It’s a family that is dealing with trauma and tragedy. Tragedy that is not uncommon in his area.”
Lester says the young man who was killed was energetic, enthusiastic, and athletic.
“All we do is we walk alongside the family right now as a gift of presence,” Lester said. “It's not a gift of saying the right words. Doing the right thing. It's just to make sure that they feel our presence and our love.”
In KCK, during a separate shooting, someone shot another teenager near 65th Street and Cleveland Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered the teenager on a sidewalk. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The shooting in KCK happened near Hazel Grove Elementary while a summer school program was in session. School officials placed the school on lockdown as a precaution until the area was secured. KCKPS officers assisted with dismissal.
“To that family, we want to let you know we empathize. We feel you,” Lester said. “We feel your pain. This is a pain that I'm feeling right now I've never felt before in my life.”
The pastor and other community members are asking for conflicts to be resolved without violence.
“Talk to these children and let them know there is a better way to resolve anger,” Lester said. “There is a better way to resolve frustration or beefs that are going on. There's a better way.”
Police in KCMO and KCK are asking anyone with information about either shooting to contact the police department. Anyone with information can also anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.