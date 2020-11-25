LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Families will be lining up night after night for a tradition that they can still do safely during the pandemic. Wednesday night a long line of people drove through Jackson County’s Christmas in the Park holiday light display off Longview Park Road in Lee’s Summit.
It’s the 33rd season for the popular event. Families can drive through the display with members of their own household inside the same car each night until January 2nd. “It’s so amazing. So many lights are bursting out,” eight-year-old Lucy Mckeag said with a big smile, “It is so colorful, and it is full of beautiful lights.”
The 175 lighted and animated displays are illuminated by more than 500,000 lights. Jackson County Parks + Rec employees work each year to bring the event to the community for free. There is no admission. They do accept cash donations at the exit. A portion of the proceeds is divided among 39 local charities.
The display is open Sunday – Thursday from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. It stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The drive begins at the Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex at 3901 SW Longview Park Road in Lee’s Summit. The location is two miles south of I-470 off View High Drive.
“That's the greatest is to see the kids come through and their faces are all lit up,” Park Ranger Aaron Gunzel said. “That is really the reason for the season to see the joy on everybody’s faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.