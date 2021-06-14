EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The fire station off Tracy Ave. has transformed into a food bank for families struggling to access groceries after Friday's storms.
The Excelsior Springs Fire Dept. opened up two of its bays for people to drive through to pick up canned and frozen goods.
Many families, like Beverly McCormack's, had to throw out the contents of their refrigerators after the storm knocked out power.
"We're on food stamps," she said. "So we lost everything."
She and her kids picked up several cans of vegetables, boxes of macaroni and cheese and a few hotdogs.
"I was afraid I wouldn't be able to feed my family," she said. "But not anymore."
Joe Maddick, the city's fire chief, packed boxes with other firefighters. He said they had enough food for around 150 people.
"The town's been depleted because a lot of the grocery stores had to throw their own food out," he explained. "Mostly it's a food problem right now."
The cleanup problems continued, however.
Shaun Pontalion picked up a box of food during a break from the heat. He and his family were picking up branches scattered across their yard. Their fence was badly damaged, along with their backyard awning.
One branch punctured Pontalion's roof before falling down and smashing his kids' basketball goal.
"Everyone will get it cleaned up," he said. "It just takes time."
Pontalion seemed to be in high spirits, despite the heat and the work ahead.
He was one of many people thankful for a box of food to help them through the next few days.
"There are still good people in the world," McCormack said.
