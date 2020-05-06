KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - For the first time, we’re hearing from the officer who was with Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher on the night two years ago when they got caught up in a shootout. Officer Mosher and his partner got a Medal of Valor for that shootout two years ago.

Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher was killed this weekend by a man he was trying to stop for a hit-and-run. The suspect also died in the shootout.

Mosher’s partner back in 2018, Brian Caniglia, now works for the Kansas City Police Department at their East Patrol Division. He says Mosher saved his life that night two years ago and vice versa.

“We both tell each other that we saved each other that night,” Caniglia said.

That’s Caniglia standing next to Officer Mike Mosher in 2019, along with the Overland Park Chief and Deputy Chief, when the pair were honored as Officers of the Year by the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.

It was July 6, 2018 when they answered a 911 call about a man shooting in the parking lot of apartments located at 79th and Grant. When they arrived, the man turned his gun on them. It was dark and they couldn’t see the man, just hear bullets fly by.

They took turns running to distract the man as the other tried to get a shot in. Police described it as an ambush. Turns out, that man had a warrant out on him for a murder in Columbia, Missouri.

“The male started shooting at me first. And Mike was off to my right. I didn't know exactly where he was. But I could hear him. And he was running, and what he did was, I kind of was the distraction at first, so he’s shooting at me and then Mike became a distraction next, and then I took off running because I knew Mike was in trouble. I could hear the gunshots and I could hear the bullets ricocheting off cars and off the ground. So, when I became a distraction again, Mike was able to get a couple shots off on the suspect and then I was able to return fire for him as well, so without each other. It was a different outcome altogether,” Carniglia recalled.

Officer Mosher leaves behind a wife and a daughter. Carniglia says his toddler and newborn will be raised with Mosher’s memory top of mind.

As for what happened Sunday, Caniglia wishes he was there.

“I wish I was there for him again. He needed someone else there with him and I wish I could’ve been there for him again,” Caniglia said.

Mosher worked as a school resource officer, a community policing officer, a crisis negotiator,

and advocated for his fellow officers as president of Overland Park’s Fraternal Order of Police.

We're hearing from Officer Mosher's widow for the first time. In a Facebook post, she says she's feeling gratitude and forgiveness.