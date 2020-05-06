KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - For the first time, we’re hearing from the officer who was with Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher on the night two years ago when they got caught up in a shootout. Officer Mosher and his partner got a Medal of Valor for that shootout two years ago.
Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher was killed this weekend by a man he was trying to stop for a hit-and-run. The suspect also died in the shootout.
Mosher’s partner back in 2018, Brian Caniglia, now works for the Kansas City Police Department at their East Patrol Division. He says Mosher saved his life that night two years ago and vice versa.
“We both tell each other that we saved each other that night,” Caniglia said.
That’s Caniglia standing next to Officer Mike Mosher in 2019, along with the Overland Park Chief and Deputy Chief, when the pair were honored as Officers of the Year by the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.
It was July 6, 2018 when they answered a 911 call about a man shooting in the parking lot of apartments located at 79th and Grant. When they arrived, the man turned his gun on them. It was dark and they couldn’t see the man, just hear bullets fly by.
They took turns running to distract the man as the other tried to get a shot in. Police described it as an ambush. Turns out, that man had a warrant out on him for a murder in Columbia, Missouri.
“The male started shooting at me first. And Mike was off to my right. I didn't know exactly where he was. But I could hear him. And he was running, and what he did was, I kind of was the distraction at first, so he’s shooting at me and then Mike became a distraction next, and then I took off running because I knew Mike was in trouble. I could hear the gunshots and I could hear the bullets ricocheting off cars and off the ground. So, when I became a distraction again, Mike was able to get a couple shots off on the suspect and then I was able to return fire for him as well, so without each other. It was a different outcome altogether,” Carniglia recalled.
Officer Mosher leaves behind a wife and a daughter. Carniglia says his toddler and newborn will be raised with Mosher’s memory top of mind.
As for what happened Sunday, Caniglia wishes he was there.
“I wish I was there for him again. He needed someone else there with him and I wish I could’ve been there for him again,” Caniglia said.
Mosher worked as a school resource officer, a community policing officer, a crisis negotiator,
and advocated for his fellow officers as president of Overland Park’s Fraternal Order of Police.
We're hearing from Officer Mosher's widow for the first time. In a Facebook post, she says she's feeling gratitude and forgiveness.
Friends,
As most of you are now aware, my husband Mike was called home on Sunday, May 3rd while serving the community he loved. While we prepare to lay his physical body to rest, I know that his spirit has already begun its eternal watch over us.
I would like to take a moment to convey my family and I’s feelings, emotions, and desire to fulfill Mike’s legacy:
GRATITUDE: It is hard to be grateful in times of hardship. But I am. I am grateful for all the years we had with Mike, all the fun times, the life we built together, and the amazing young woman we raised. I am grateful for who he was, what he stood for, and how selfless he was in following his calling and fulfilling his duty. I am thankful for God’s guidance as I navigate through uncharted territory and discover my purpose, which is to share Mike’s life work and example with the world. I am grateful for all the help and support I have received from friends and family, even complete strangers – all the people who reached out, sent donations, cards, flowers, or simply prayed for our family! I have lost a best friend, but I have gained a community. Tyler has lost one father but inherited an army of mothers and fathers. It is excruciatingly difficult to realize that I will NEVER be able to thank everyone personally who has saved us during this crisis. I pray that God will choose a moment to touch your heart and you will know that it is my love stretching across the distance to find you. Last but not least –I am grateful for Mike’s brothers and sisters who wear uniforms of all colors.
I would like to speak directly to these men and women now. I am a witness to the love which Michael bore for you. Listen to me and KNOW that he is at peace, having fulfilled his earthly calling and sealing up his life’s work with the ultimate sacrifice. He didn’t want to leave, but know that he died in the manner in which he would have chosen for himself. In the arms of his family. Do not think that he is done watching over you. Michael was always on duty. So if your vest ever feels suddenly heavier, it will be because his hand is on your back, reminding you to watch your six. Thank you for fighting for him, now be at peace.
FORGIVENESS: I forgive the shooter – his life was precious too. I grieve for a life so fraught with poor choices and suffering that it couldn’t be saved in this life. To his family I say– I am so sorry for your loss and we share the same pain. I want you to know that I forgive him and pray for him. I’m so sorry for you and I hope you do not suffer any consequences for his actions, which were separate from your own choices.
ACTION: I have learned that God will guide me to drive action and make a difference. I ask all of you to listen to your hearts – you know what right is, how to do right, and how to conduct your life like Mike – with love, kindness, honor, duty, and respect. If you want to help – please THANK A COP, THANK A VET, A FIRST RESPONDER, HUG A LOVED ONE. Our moments here are so precious and life is but the blink of an eye. Be grateful, be eager to forgive, slow to anger, and quick to do right. And please, honor those who selflessly serve!
We will share funeral information as it becomes available – please watch for posts on this page or the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 21. I want to point out 2 things about that:
1. Mike was adamant that his funeral is not a bleak affair but a celebration of his life and legacy. I intend it to be such.
2. Please be respectful of the current COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance we are provided. We want to pay respect but continue to protect our community.
Thank you for your support; it means the world to us!
