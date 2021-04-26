OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It’s time for Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez to step down.
That was the overwhelming message outside city hall Monday morning.
Faith leaders stood with the family of John Albers demanding accountability.
John Albers was shot and killed during a mental health call to his home in 2018.
Newly released records reveal the officer who fired the fatal shots was paid a severance package of $70,000 and the city decided to report his separation as being under normal circumstances.
Something faith leaders and the Albers family all say it a lie.
“The city, in a severance agreement, agreed to falsify information to Kansas CPOST,” said Sheila Albers, the mother of John Albers. “This is anything by voluntary or ordinary.”
“We must remain firm in our conviction that telling the truth is always the right thing to do,” said Rev. Dr. Bobby Love of More2.
“We want everybody to know that we’re not Anti-police, what we are is wanting the police to do the right thing, and to say the right thing,” said Rev Love.
The group has posted an open letter on their website demanding the termination of Donchez. They invited the public to add their names to the letter. Click here to sign: http://www.more2.org/oppd
