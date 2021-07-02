FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft at the Academy Bank on Shawnee Mission Parkway near Sheridan Drive.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. When Fairway and Mission police responded, they found the ATM heavily damaged but it appeared no money had been taken.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
