KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From singers, to actors, to athletes, the app that ages with AI is getting a lot of buzz.
“It’s pretty funny. I send it to friends and whatnot,” Drew Lutzke, app user, said.
“My daughter just did it this morning,” Gayle Schimmel, resident, said.
“I haven’t posted it though,” Mark Meisenheimer, app user, said.
Several people in the KCTV5 newsroom have used it. We did it after reading about the security risks. Those risks involve all the access options of an app running in the background of your phone and where the app came from.
“It’s really not anything new. It’s just that because it’s from Russia, it’s kind of ‘scary’,” Josh Wade, tech consultant, said.
For Wade, a small business tech consultant with The Purple Guys, scary is in air quotes but CNN reported Wednesday that the Democratic National Committee’s chief security office warned presidential campaign staff not to use it, because of campaigns being hit by Russian hackers in 2016.
App staff told Tech Crunch Wednesday, “We don’t sell or share any user data with any third parties.” And, “Even though the core R&D team is located in Russia, the user data is not transferred to Russia.” The concern there’s what they say and what they do.
“Russia is just going to hand out everything that they can. That is very concerning to me,” Schimmel said.
No doubt the app can access all your photos and could access your location, or geo-tracking if it wanted to, but some aren’t concerned.
“I’m not concerned,” Jeanne Holverstott said. “I’m not a celebrity and I’m not running for president and if anybody wants my photos, I suppose they can have it.”
“I feel like all that information is already out there,” Lutzke said.
“What are they going to get? What are they going to get from me? Pictures of me and my wife? Or a selfie? I don’t know what they would do with that,” Meisenheimer said. “OK, I’m in Kansas City. Come and get me. I mean what are you going to do with that?”
“Worst case scenario for an ordinary person, I would say, if you have any copied receipts or you have information in your photos that you took a screenshot of, your bank statements or stuff like that,” Wade said. “LinkedIn has been hacked. Facebook has been hacked. It’s just a matter of what they’re actually doing with the data.”
Usually that’s marketing.
“That would probably be the most worrisome thing and that’s not really a worry. It’s more of an annoyance,” Wade said.
But the what if has some thinking twice about all apps, not just ones from Russia or China.
“When these new, fun, exciting things come along, we do have to think about that and I think we don’t,” Angela Believes, resident, said.
